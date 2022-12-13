Clash Between Indian, And Chinese Troops Along LAC Worrying: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said the clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh is worrying and called on the government to resolve issues with the neighbouring country through diplomacy.

She also praised the Indian Army for giving a befitting reply to China during the clash that took place near Yangtse on December 9.

The face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides". Both sides immediately disengaged from the area, according to the Indian Army.

"The news of the bloody clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector and several troops being injured in it is extremely sad and worrying. In a world that is already suffering and scared due to the consequences of the Ukraine war, it is necessary to control the new conflict between the armies of India and China through diplomacy," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

"In the latest incident with China, the Indian Army has lived up to its reputation by giving a befitting reply, which is praiseworthy. Now, it is the government's responsibility to show its diplomatic prowess. This is what the country expects. Our intelligence also has to be strengthened," she said in another tweet.

The clash in the sensitive sector came amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

It is the first major clash between the Indian and Chinese armies since August 2020 near Rinchen La in eastern Ladakh.