Choose Between 'AAP Nirbhar' And Atmanirbhar, Says Amit Shah Ahead Of MCD Polls

Shah also accused the Kejriwal government of step-motherly treatment to the erstwhile three civic bodies and said it owed Rs 40,000 crore to the municipal corporations.

Amit Shah in Guwahati.
Amit Shah said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party wanted Delhi to be 'AAP Nirbhar' Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 3:48 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party wanted Delhi to be 'AAP Nirbhar' while the BJP wanted the national capital to be Atmanirbhar, and asked the people to choose between the two in the MCD elections.

At the launch of a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in Tehkhand here, Shah also accused the Kejriwal government of step-motherly treatment to the erstwhile three civic bodies and said it owed Rs 40,000 crore to the municipal corporations.

"They (Kejriwal-led party) wants Delhi to be AAP Nirbhar. We want it to become Atmanirbhar. In the next Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, people will have to decide if they want to be AAP Nirbhar or Atmanirbhar," Shah said at the event in south Delhi.

Alleging that the AAP government had been spending heavily on publicity, he claimed Kejriwal was under the impression that development comes from advertisements, but said "this illusion can last only for five to seven years".

"People will have to choose between 'Vigyapan ki Rajniti' (politics of advertisement) and 'Vikas ki Rajniti' (politics of development)," he added. With completion of the delimitation process to alter wards under MCD limits and the Centre's approval for the final draft, the last hurdle to hold the civic body polls has been cleared.

(With PTI inputs)

