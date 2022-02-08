Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
Chinar Corps Social Media Handle Blocked By Facebook & Instagram

The two social media websites remove a page if it does not follow the rules and regulations laid by the company or if people report about it.

Chinar Corps Social Media Handle Blocked By Facebook & Instagram
Updated: 08 Feb 2022 7:29 pm

 It is being reposted from official sources that Facebook and Instagram have blocked the handles of Chinar Corps, the Indian Army's strategically located formation in the Kashmir valley, for over a week now. Further the social media giants have not yet responded to the official communication in this regard.

The pages on Facebook and Instagram were created to negate the lies and propaganda flowing from across the border and also to apprise people of the real situation in the Kashmir valley, an official said.

 A senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the matter had been taken up with the authorities concerned in Facebook, but so far there has been no response from their side.

"A link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed," read the messages on both Facebook as well as Instagram pages of the Chinar Corps, a popular name of XV Corps of the Army in Kashmir.

(With PTI Inputs)

National Chinar Corps Indian Army Kashmir Facebook Instagram
