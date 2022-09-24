Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday carried out searches at 56 locations across the country in a child sex abuse investigation.

The CBI raided 56 locations in 19 states and a Union territory in connection with two cases of circulation of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) online as part of Operation 'Megha Chakra', officials said.

The searches were based on inputs from Interpol Singapore and intelligence obtained during last year's Operation Carbon, conducted against peddlers of CSAM on the internet using cloud storage, according to officials.

CSAM is what was previously commonly referred to as "child pornography". It specifically refers to the possession, viewing, sharing, and creation of images or videos containing sexual or offensive material involving children, according to The Conversation.

The CBI operation is targeted at cloud storage facilities used by the peddlers to circulate audio-visuals of illicit sexual activities with minors, thus earning the code 'Megha Chakra'.

