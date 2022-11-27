Chhattisgarh Sees One Covid-19 Case, Five Recoveries; Active Tally Now 10

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported one COVID-19 case at a positivity rate of 0.19 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,725, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,145, an official said.

The recovery count increased by five to touch 11,63,570, leaving the state with 10 active cases, he said.

The lone case was reported in Surguja, he added. With 532 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests carried out so far went up to 1,87,96,033, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,725, new cases 1, death toll 14,145, recovered 11,63,570, active cases 10, today tests 532, total tests 1,87,96,033.

-With PTI Input