Chhattisgarh Sees 99 Covid-19 Cases, 98 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 689

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 99 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.39 percent, taking the tally to 11,75,246, while the death toll remains unchanged at 14,121, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 98 and stood at 11,60,436, leaving the state with 689 active cases, he said.

"Surguja led with 17 cases, followed by 16 in Raipur and 10 in Durg, among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported in seven districts. With 7,099 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in the state went up to 1,85,54,602," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,75,246, new cases 99, death toll 14,121, recovered 11,60,436, active cases 689, today tests 7,099, total tests 1,85,54,602.

