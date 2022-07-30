Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
Chhattisgarh Sees 658 Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths; Positivity Rate Now 6.44 pc

Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 658 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 6.44 percent, taking the tally to 11,65,683, while the death toll increased by two to reach 14,066, an official said.

COVID-19 test in Leh Photo: PTI

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 11:03 pm

The recovery count rose by 492 and stood at 11,48,177, leaving the state with 3,440 active cases, he said.

"Raipur led with 162 cases, followed by 93 in Durg, 66 in Rajnandgaon, 51 in Dhamtari, 43 in Raigarh, 30 in Balod, 27 in Bilaspur, 21 in Korba, and 15 in Janjgir-Champa, among other districts," he said.

With 10,216 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests carried out so far went up to 1,82,32,021, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,65,683, new cases 658, death toll 14,066, recovered 11,48,177, active cases 3,440, today tests 10,216, total tests 1,82,32,021.

(Inputs from PTI)

