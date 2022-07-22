Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Chhattisgarh Sees 627 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Now 3,778

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,61,881, new cases 627, death toll 14,055, recovered 11,44,048, active cases 3,778, today tests 14,222, total tests 1,81,57,048.

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 10:53 pm

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 627 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 4.41 per cent, taking the tally to 11,61,881, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,055, an official said.

So far, 11,44,048 persons have recovered, including 444 people during the day, leaving the state with 3,778 active cases, he said.

"Raipur led with 100 cases, followed by 91 in Durg, 75 in Rajnandgaon, 44 in Korba, 43 in Bemetara, 41 in Bilaspur, 30 in Mahasamund and 29 in Raigarh, among other districts. No case was reported from two districts," he added.

The overall number of tests went up to 1,81,57,048 after 14,222 samples were examined during the day, , the official said.

-With PTI Input

