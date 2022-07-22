Chhattisgarh Sees 627 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Now 3,778

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 627 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 4.41 per cent, taking the tally to 11,61,881, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,055, an official said.

So far, 11,44,048 persons have recovered, including 444 people during the day, leaving the state with 3,778 active cases, he said.

"Raipur led with 100 cases, followed by 91 in Durg, 75 in Rajnandgaon, 44 in Korba, 43 in Bemetara, 41 in Bilaspur, 30 in Mahasamund and 29 in Raigarh, among other districts. No case was reported from two districts," he added.

The overall number of tests went up to 1,81,57,048 after 14,222 samples were examined during the day, , the official said.

-With PTI Input