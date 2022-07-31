Chhattisgarh Sees 220 Covid-19 Cases At 7.30% Positivity Rate; Active Tally Now 3,457

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 220 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 7.30 per cent, taking the tally to 11,65,903, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,066, an official said.

The recovery count rose by 203 and reached 11,48,380, leaving the state with 3,457 active cases, he said. "Raipur led with 57 cases, followed by 21 each in Raigarh and Rajnandgaon, 18 in Bilaspur, 16 in Bastar, 15 in Durg and nine in Surguja, among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported from eight districts," he said.

The overall number of coronavirus tests in the state stood at 1,82,35,036, including 3,015 during the day, he added. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,65,903, new cases 220, death toll 14,066, recovered 11,48,380, active cases 3,457, today tests 3,015, total tests 1,82,35,036.

