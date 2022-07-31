Sunday, Jul 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chhattisgarh Sees 220 Covid-19 Cases At 7.30% Positivity Rate; Active Tally Now 3,457

The overall number of coronavirus tests in the state stood at 1,82,35,036, including 3,015 during the day, he added.

undefined
Fresh Covid cases in Chattisgarh Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jul 2022 10:31 pm

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 220 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 7.30 per cent, taking the tally to 11,65,903, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,066, an official said.

The recovery count rose by 203 and reached 11,48,380, leaving the state with 3,457 active cases, he said. "Raipur led with 57 cases, followed by 21 each in Raigarh and Rajnandgaon, 18 in Bilaspur, 16 in Bastar, 15 in Durg and nine in Surguja, among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported from eight districts," he said.

The overall number of coronavirus tests in the state stood at 1,82,35,036, including 3,015 during the day, he added. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,65,903, new cases 220, death toll 14,066, recovered 11,48,380, active cases 3,457, today tests 3,015, total tests 1,82,35,036.

Related stories

Delhi Records 1,263 New Covid Cases, Positivity Rate Rises To 9.35%

Treat As Covid Death: Allahabad HC On Death Of Coronavirus Infected Persons In Hospitals

Madhya Pradesh Sees 213 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Tally At 1,522

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow No Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

India At CWG 2022: Day 2 Full Schedule

India At CWG 2022: Day 2 Full Schedule