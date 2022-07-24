Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chhattisgarh Sees 196 Covid-19 Cases, One Death, 212 Recoveries

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,62,588, new cases 196, death toll 14,057, recovered 11,44,718, active cases 3,813, today tests 3,993, total tests 1,81,72,439.

undefined
Chhattisgarh Sees 196 Covid-19 Cases, One Death, 212 Recoveries PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 10:32 pm

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 196 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 4.91 per cent, taking the tally to 11,62,588, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,057, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 212 to touch 11,44,718, leaving the state with 3,813 active cases, he said.

"Raipur led with 39 cases, followed by 30 in Raigarh, 26 in Rajnandgaon, 21 in Bilaspur, 17 in Balodabazar and 10 in Durg, among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported in nine districts," he added.

Related stories

Telangana Adds 531 New Covid-19 Cases

Gujarat Logs 842 Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally 5,714

Delhi Logs 729 New Covid Cases, 2 Deaths; Positivity Rate 5.57%

With 3,993 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests carried out so far went up to 1,81,72,439, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,62,588, new cases 196, death toll 14,057, recovered 11,44,718, active cases 3,813, today tests 3,993, total tests 1,81,72,439.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Chhattisgarh Raipur
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Reaches Delhi To Discuss His Panchayat Minister's Allegations

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Reaches Delhi To Discuss His Panchayat Minister's Allegations

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites