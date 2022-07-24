Chhattisgarh Sees 196 Covid-19 Cases, One Death, 212 Recoveries

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 196 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 4.91 per cent, taking the tally to 11,62,588, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,057, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 212 to touch 11,44,718, leaving the state with 3,813 active cases, he said.

"Raipur led with 39 cases, followed by 30 in Raigarh, 26 in Rajnandgaon, 21 in Bilaspur, 17 in Balodabazar and 10 in Durg, among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported in nine districts," he added.

With 3,993 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests carried out so far went up to 1,81,72,439, the official said.

