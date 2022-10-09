Chhattisgarh Sees 17 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 316

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 17 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.27 percent, taking the tally to 11,76,690, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,137, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 23 during the day and stood at 11,62,237, leaving the state with 316 active cases, he said.

With 1,334 samples examined during the day, the overall number of coronavirus tests carried out so far went up to 1,86,71,093, he added.

(Inputs from PTI)