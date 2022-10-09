Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chhattisgarh Sees 17 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 316

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 17 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.27 percent, taking the tally to 11,76,690, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,137, an official said.

Worlds first nasal Covid-19 vaccine gets DCGA nod
Worlds first nasal Covid-19 vaccine gets DCGA nod PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 10:20 pm

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 17 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.27 percent, taking the tally to 11,76,690, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,137, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 23 during the day and stood at 11,62,237, leaving the state with 316 active cases, he said.

With 1,334 samples examined during the day, the overall number of coronavirus tests carried out so far went up to 1,86,71,093, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,76,690, new cases 17, death toll 14,137, recovered 11,62,237, active cases 316, today tests 1,334, total tests 1,86,71,093.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Death Tolls Increased Fatality Rate Tally Of Coronavirus Tests Positivity Rate Active Coronavirus Cases Chhattisgarh 17 Covid-19 Cases
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Punjab Governor Takes Exception To Mann's Absence From Reception Held For Prez Murmu

Punjab Governor Takes Exception To Mann's Absence From Reception Held For Prez Murmu

Generation Gap: As US, Russia And China Race For 6th-Generation Fighter Jet, Will India Miss The Bus Again?

Generation Gap: As US, Russia And China Race For 6th-Generation Fighter Jet, Will India Miss The Bus Again?