Chhattisgarh Sees 118 Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 10:49 pm

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 118 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 4.34 percent, taking the tally to 11,70,861, while the death toll increased by two to reach 14,090, an official said.

The count of recoveries rose to 11,54,925 after 270 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 1,846 active cases. 

"Raipur reported the highest 26 cases, followed by 14 in Bilaspur, 13 in Durg, 10 in Dhamtari, and five in Rajnandgaon among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in eight districts," the official said.

He said 2,718 samples were examined during the day, which raised the tally of coronavirus tests carried out so in Chhattisgarh to 1,83,48,515.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,70,861, new cases 118, death toll 14,090, recovered 11,54,925, active cases 1,846, today tests 2,718, total tests 1,83,48,515.

(Inputs from PTI)

