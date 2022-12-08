Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Chhattisgarh Records 1 Coronavirus Case, Zero Death; Active Tally At 5

Chhattisgarh Records 1 Coronavirus Case, Zero Death; Active Tally At 5

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,736, new case 1, death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,585, active cases 5, total tests 1,88,11,870.

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 7:37 am

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported one new COVID-19 case at a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,77,736, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the state, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 14,146. The recovery count stood at 11,63,585 after one more patient recuperated from the disease  during the day, leaving the state with 5 active cases, he said.

Durg district reported the lone coronavirus case in the state, said the official. With 1,506 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,88,11,870, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

National Covid COVID-19 Pandemic
