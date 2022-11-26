Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
Chhattisgarh: Man Booked For Posting Doctored Video Of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

A member of the Congress legal cell Ankit Kumar Mishra alleged that the accused had on Friday posted a doctored video of the yatra on his Twitter handle, in which pro-Pakistan sogans were raised

Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP
Offence registered against a man for posting a doctored video Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 3:19 pm

The Chhattisgarh police have registered an offence against a man for allegedly posting a doctored video on social media of pro-Pakistani slogans being raised during the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', an official said on Saturday. 

A member of the Congress legal cell lodged a complaint in Raipur on Friday, following which an FIR was registered against a man, who hails from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, said Satyaprakash Tiwari, the station house officer of Civil Lines police station said. 

In his complaint, a member of the Congress legal cell Ankit Kumar Mishra alleged that the accused had on Friday posted a doctored video of the yatra on his Twitter handle, in which pro-Pakistan slogans were raised, he said.

An offence has been registered under section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a probe has been launched, the official said. 

(With PTI inputs)

