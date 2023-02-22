Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Chhattisgarh Logs 2 New Coronavirus Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 2

Chhattisgarh Logs 2 New Coronavirus Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 2

The death toll and recovery count remained unchanged at 14,146 and 11,63,636, respectively, while the active caseload was two, an official said.

Coronavirus (Representative image)
Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported two new Covid-19 cases

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 7:47 am

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported two new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,77,784, an official said.

The death toll and recovery count remained unchanged at 14,146 and 11,63,636, respectively, while the active caseload was two, he said.

Raipur district recorded both the new cases of the respiratory illness, said the official.

So far, 1,88,96,544 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 1,278 during the day, a government release said. 

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,784, new cases 2, death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,636, active cases 2, total tests 1,88,96,544.

