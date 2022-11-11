Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chhattisgarh Logs 13 New Coronavirus Cases, One Death; Active Tally At 63

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,672, new cases 13, death toll 14,145, recovered 11,63,464, active cases 63, total tests 1,87,67,006.

Chhattisgarh Logs 13 New Coronavirus Cases, One Death; Active Tally At 63
Chhattisgarh Logs 13 New Coronavirus Cases, One Death; Active Tally At 63 Photo: AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 10:17 pm

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.43 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,77,672, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,145, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,63,464 after 21 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 63 active cases, he said.

Raipur led with 5 cases, followed by 3 in Durg, among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in 23 of the 28 districts in the state, said the official.

With 3,054 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,87,67,006, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,672, new cases 13, death toll 14,145, recovered 11,63,464, active cases 63, total tests 1,87,67,006.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID Restrictions Covid Deaths COVID Fatalities Raipur Chhattisgarh
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report