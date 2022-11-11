Chhattisgarh Logs 13 New Coronavirus Cases, One Death; Active Tally At 63

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.43 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,77,672, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,145, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,63,464 after 21 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 63 active cases, he said.

Raipur led with 5 cases, followed by 3 in Durg, among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in 23 of the 28 districts in the state, said the official.

With 3,054 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,87,67,006, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,672, new cases 13, death toll 14,145, recovered 11,63,464, active cases 63, total tests 1,87,67,006.

-With PTI Input