Chhattisgarh Govt Starts Procurement Of Pulses At MSP

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday started the procurement of urad (black gram) and moong (green gram) at Minimum Support Price (MSP), an exercise being carried out for the first time in the state, an official here said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel virtually opened the procurement at 20 procurement centers set up across the state, from his official residence here, the official from the public relations department said.

“For the first time, these pulses are being purchased at MSP in the state. The move is aimed at encouraging farmers to cultivate pulses," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Baghel said the procurement of these crops at MSP will boost the income of farmers.

Urad and moong will be procured from October 17 to December 16 this year, while arhar (pigeon pea) will be procured from March 13 to May 12 next year, the official said.

The Chhattisgarh State Co-operative Marketing Federation Maryadit (Markfed) has been made the nodal agency for procurement.

Arhar and urad will be purchased at MSP of Rs 6,600 per quintal, while moong will be procured at Rs 7,755 per quintal, the official said.

Two quintals of moong per acre, three quintals of urad per acre, and four quintals of arhar per acre will be procured from every registered farmer, he said.

Farmers will have to register on the www.kisan.cg.nic.in portal to sell their produce under MSP, and the last date for registration is October 31.

