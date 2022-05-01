Sunday, May 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chhattisgarh Govt Launches Scheme For Doorstep Delivery Of 100 Public Services

People will have easy access to around 100 services, like obtaining birth, marriage, caste, domicile, income and death certificates, through this scheme, said an official.

Chhattisgarh Govt Launches Scheme For Doorstep Delivery Of 100 Public Services
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 May 2022 3:28 pm

Residents of 14 municipal corporations in Chhattisgarh can now avail around 100 public services, including delivery of birth, caste, income and marriage certificates, at their doorstep under a new scheme launched by the state government.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday launched the scheme, titled 'Mukhyamantri Mitaan Yojna' (Mitaan stands for friend), which will be implemented as a pilot project in 14 civic bodies, including the state capital Raipur and cities like Durg, Bilaspur and Rajnandgaon, a government official said.

People will have easy access to around 100 services, like obtaining birth, marriage, caste, domicile, income and death certificates, through this scheme, he said.

Related stories

China's Zero-COVID Restrictions Curb May 1 Holiday Travel

Face masks To Be Made Compulsory In Maharashtra If Covid-19 Cases Rise: Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Policy Needed For Issues Arising Due To Urbanisation Of Villages: Sharad Pawar

“Normally, citizens have to make multiple rounds to blocks, municipal corporations, tehsils, government offices, and other departments concerned. With the Mitaan scheme, the state government aims to bring a paradigm shift in the way citizens get required government services and the issuance of certificates," State Urban Development Agency's Chief Executive Officer Saumil Ranjan Chaubey said.

It will make the public service delivery system equally accessible to all citizens in a time-bound manner with enhanced accountability, transparency, responsiveness and inclusiveness, he said.

Under the scheme, the required documents of citizens will be collected from their home through a nominated individual 'Mitaan', who will scan the certificates and get the processes rolling for the issuance of certificates/services, the official said.

People can contact the 'Mitaan' on toll free number --14545 -- for the service, he informed. 

Once the department concerned issues a certificate, it will be delivered at the citizen's doorstep by the 'Mitaan' in a sealed envelope, he said.

The scheme will gradually be expanded to other urban local bodies, he added. 

Tags

National Chattisgarh Government Schemes Welfare Measures Health And Family Welfare. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Civic Bodies Citizen Services Chhattisgarh Government Chhattisgarh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

NBA Star Howard Has 'Soul Rejuvenated' In Varanasi

NBA Star Howard Has 'Soul Rejuvenated' In Varanasi

Top 5 OTT Releases This Week

Top 5 OTT Releases This Week