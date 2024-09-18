National

Chhattisgarh: CAF Jawan Shoots 2 Colleagues Dead With Service Weapon

Two other injured personnel - Ambuj Shukla and Rahul Baghel - were admitted to a community health centre in Kusmi.

Constable Ajay Sidar fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, an Insas rifle |
Constable Ajay Sidar fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, an Insas rifle | Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

Two personnel of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) were killed and as many others injured after their colleague opened fire at them in their camp in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district on Wednesday, a senior official said.

The incident took place at around 11 am in the camp of the 'B' company of CAF's 11th battalion in Bhutahi Mod area under Samri Path police station limits, located nearly 400 km from the state capital Raipur, Inspector General of Police (Surguja range) Ankit Garg said.

As per the preliminary information, constable Ajay Sidar fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, an Insas rifle, the official said.

While a constable, Rupesh Patel, died on the spot, another constable, Sandip Pandey, succumbed to injuries while being taken to the hospital, he said.

Two other injured personnel - Ambuj Shukla and Rahul Baghel - were admitted to a community health centre in Kusmi. Of the two, Shukla is being shifted to Ambikapur in neighbouring Surguja district for further treatment, he said.

The accused constable was immediately overpowered and captured by some of his colleagues who rushed to the place on hearing the sound of gunshots, the official said.

Sidar has been taken into custody and the exact motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained, Garg said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The CAF has been stationed in an area close to the neighbouring Jharkhand border for anti-Naxal operations.

