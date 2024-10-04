Chhattisgarh: 14 Naxalites Killed In Encounter In Bastar

A senior police official confirmed PTI that at least 14 Naxalites were killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.
(This is a developing story.)
