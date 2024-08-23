A Remarkable Transformation Journey Of Bastar From Naxal Hotbed To A Significant Sports Hub Of The Country

The AIFF's decision to host two national championships in Narayanpur marks a significant milestone in the journey of Bastar. These events, held at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Sports Complex, have not only showcased the region’s readiness to host large-scale sporting events but have also positioned Bastar as a safe and promising destination. Encouraged by the success of these tournaments, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has committed to holding the next two editions of the men’s Under-20 National Football Championship in Bastar. It is the first of its kind agreement of AIFF with any state football association.