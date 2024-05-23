National

Chhattisgarh: Security Personnel Kill 7 Naxalites In Encounter, 7 Firearms Recovered | Details

According to Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Prabhat Kumar, the gunfight broke out around 11 am when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation. With this incident, 112 Naxalites have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in the state.

PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Security personnel killed seven Naxalites in an encounter in a forest along Narayanpur-Bijapur inter-district border in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said.

All about the encounter

According to Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Prabhat Kumar, the gunfight broke out around 11 am when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

The SP further added that seven Naxalites wearing 'Maoist uniform” have been gunned down in the exchange of fire so far, said the SP.

As per reports, the operation included security personnel from several units of state police including the District Reserve Guard from Dantewada, Narayanpur and Bastar districts, Bastar Fighters and Special Task Force.

Based on inputs about the presence of cadres from Maoists’ Indravati Area Committee and Platoon No. 16, the operation was launched.

Maoist encounter in Chhattisgarh. (File image) - Dev Sharan Tiwari
Amid Naxal Encounter In Chhatisgarh’s Kanker, A List Of Similar Operations And Maoist Retaliations Over Last 10 Years

BY Outlook Web Desk

Altogether seven firearms have been recovered from the encounter site, according to the SP. With this incident, 112 Naxalites have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in the state.

Representational Image | - PTI
Chhattisgarh: 10 Maoists Dead In Anti-Naxal Encounter At Bijapur; 43 Naxalites Killed This Year | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

Anti-naxal operation in Kanker

Ten Naxalites, including three women, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in a forest along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts on April 30. On April 16, security forces had gunned down 29 Naxalites during an exchange of fire in Kanker district, according to police.

On May 10, 12 Naxalites were eliminated in a gunbattle with security personnel near Pidia village in Bijapur district. However, local villagers and activists had claimed that those killed near Pidia were not Naxalites and that the encounter was staged.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Avian Flu Outbreak In State-Run Poultry Farm In Kerala's Kottayam
  2. Chhattisgarh: Security Personnel Kill 7 Naxalites In Encounter, 7 Firearms Recovered | Details
  3. Seven Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh
  4. Two New IT Parks To Be Ready In Indore By The End Of Next Year: Official
  5. After Pune Car Crash, Kanpur Police Order Inquiry Over Negligence Of Officers In Similar Hit-And-Run
Entertainment News
  1. Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Wears Rented Clothes And Jewellery: Bhaade Ke Hain, Lautana Padta Hai
  2. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Salman Khan Cried While Shooting For 'Maine Pyar Kiya's 'Kabootar Ja' Song For THIS Reason
  3. Here's Why Abdu Rozik Rejected The Opportunity To Participate In Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'
  4. Jackie Shroff Joins 'Welcome To The Jungle' After Sanjay Dutt Exited Due To Health Concerns? Here's What We Know
  5. 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Fame Firoz Khan, Known For Impersonating Amitabh Bachchan, Passes Away
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Geneva Open - Novak Djokovic Set To Go Against Tallon Griekspoor
  2. PV Sindhu Vs Han Yue, Malaysia Masters 2024, Quarter-Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers Sack JB Bickerstaff As Coach
  4. Betting Allegations: West Ham's Lucas Paqueta Charged By Football Association
  5. Bologna Confirm Thiago Motta Departure With Juventus Move Imminent
World News
  1. Pope Francis Clears Sainthood For Italian Teenager. How Someone Becomes A Saint
  2. Nepali Woman Climber Sets Record As Fastest Female Climber Of Everest
  3. Graduate Route Safe For Now As UK Cracks Down On Student Visas
  4. How Pink Noise Is Changing The Way We Relax
  5. Mexico Stage Collapse: 9 Dead, 63 Injured After Strong Winds Cause Stage To Collapse During Election Rally
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi Can Do Everything,' Says Shah; Security Tightened In Bengal's Nandigram After BJP Worker's Death
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Geneva Open - Novak Djokovic Set To Go Against Tallon Griekspoor