National

Chhattisgarh: Security Personnel Kill 7 Naxalites In Encounter, 7 Firearms Recovered | Details

According to Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Prabhat Kumar, the gunfight broke out around 11 am when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation. With this incident, 112 Naxalites have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in the state.