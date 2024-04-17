Amid Naxal Encounter In Chhatisgarh’s Kanker, A List Of Similar Operations And Maoist Retaliations Over Last 10 Years

The jungle quiet of Hapatola forest in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district turned into a fierce gun battle on Tuesday afternoon where at least 29 Naxalites were killed and three security personnel were injured. The latest encounter is being seen as one of the biggest anti-Naxal operations in the region. The deceased also included a top Naxal leader, Shankar Rao, who had a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head and a large quantity of weapons was recovered from the spot. The encounter, which took place just days ahead of the Lok Sabha election, has added to the list of such gunfights in the Bastar region this year so far. As many as 79 Naxalites have been killed in separate gun battles with security forces across seven districts in Bastar, including Kanker this year so far.