Centre Upgrades Assam CM's Security To Z-Plus

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 12:07 pm

The Union government has upgraded the security cover of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to the top category of Z-plus after a recent review, officials said on Friday.

Sarma, 53, has been enjoying a Z category cover provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security unit for his travel in the north eastern states till now.

After a recent security review, the CRPF has been directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to upgrade his security to the top category of Z-plus on an all-India basis, the officials said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

National Union Government Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Z Plus Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP Security Unit North-eastern States Ministry Of Home Affairs (MHA)
