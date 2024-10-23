National

Centre Raps Social Media Platform X Over Hoax Bomb Threats To Airlines

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology slammed X officials during a meeting to discuss surging bomb threats to airlines.

Akasa Air flight received hoax bomb threat
Akasa Air flight received hoax bomb threat Photo: PTI
With a surge of hoax bomb threats affecting both domestic and international flights, the central government has sharply criticized social media platform X (formerly Twitter) for its inadequate handling of the situation, labeling its actions as "abetting the crime." 

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology blasted on the social media platform during a virtual meeting on Tuesday evening which involved officials from airlines and social media companies, including X and Meta.

The government's stern criticism follows the recent threats received by several flights. Over the past eight days, more than 150 flights have received fake bomb threats, leading to widespread security concerns and significant operational disruptions. The affected airlines include Akasa, Air India, IndiGo, and Vistara, which operate flights from Delhi to various domestic and international destinations.

The Delhi Police have registered eight cases related to these threats, which originated from anonymous posts on X. According to a senior police official, three specific accounts—@adamlanza111, @psychotichuman, and @schizobomer777—have been identified as key sources of these threatening messages. Despite attempts by law enforcement to trace the user IDs linked to these accounts, the investigation has been hindered by the use of VPNs and the dark web.

Civil Aviation Ministry To Take Strict Action Against Hoax Calls - PTI/File
Cognisable Offence, No Fly List & More: Aviation Ministry Vows Strict Action Against Hoax Bomb Calls

BY Outlook Web Desk

"The first case was registered on October 16 after a bomb threat targeting a Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight was received via X," said the police official. "We suspect the handler used multiple accounts to post these messages."

Cybersecurity agencies have already suspended around ten social media handles associated with the threats since Monday. These agencies have been identifying common phrases used in the threatening messages, such as "bombs" and "blood will spread everywhere," as part of their investigative efforts.

Meanwhile, the government is considering legislative measures to tighten regulations regarding bomb threats to airlines, including the possibility of placing offenders on a no-fly list. 

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said that the government is committed to addressing these threats, and assured the public that law enforcement agencies are actively pursuing all related cases.

The government is also planning amendments to The Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act (SUASCA), 1982, which could allow for arrests and investigations without a court order in cases where an aircraft is on the ground. Proposed changes to aircraft security rules aim to impose stricter penalties for individuals issuing bomb threats.

Adding to the unfolding situation, a 17-year-old boy from Chhattisgarh was detained by Mumbai Police for his alleged involvement in hoax bomb threats targeting three flights originating from Mumbai on October 14.

