Cognisable Offence, No Fly List & More: Aviation Ministry Vows Strict Action Against Hoax Bomb Calls

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu has stated that the Centre is working towards strict action after multiple bomb threats were made to numerous Indian airlines in the past week.

Civil Aviation Ministry To Take Strict Action Against Hoax Calls Photo: PTI/File
Speaking to reporters during a press conference, the Civil Aviation minister said that the ministry is working towards amending the aircraft security rules, which will make hoax calls a cognisable offence and put the culprits on a no-fly list.

"It is a very sensitive situation when it comes to such threats, there is an international procedure that we have to follow," the minister said.

He added that multiple meetings have been held with stakeholders since the series of hoax calls began. To combat such scares in the future, the ministry is working towards amending the Aircraft Security Rules in order to take strict action against such elements.

Flights of several Indian airlines continue to receive bomb threats - PTI
Bomb Threats: 3 Vistara Flights Get Hoax Calls In 24 Hours; Safety Panel Assures Airline CEOs Of Following Protocols

BY Outlook Web Desk

On Sunday, a total of 25 flights received bomb threats, prompting emergency landings, and diversions and adding on to the hurdles of passengers and cabin crew.

As per a PTI report, six flights each of IndiGo, Vistara, Air India and Akasa Air, and at least one flight of Air India Express received hoax bomb threats on Sunday.

Threats to Indian airlines began shortly after the ties between India and Canada downgraded. While some of the threats were allegedly linked to Khalistan supporters, no official statement has been made linking the two.

Meanwhile, reports have quoted Sikhs for Justice chair and Indian-government designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issuing more threats to Air India flyers in November.

As reported by India Today, Pannun has threatened attacks on Air India flights from November 1 to 19. A similar threat was issued by the US based Khalistan serpatist in 2023 when Canada first accused India of playing a role in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

