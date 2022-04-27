Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Centre Owes Rs 26,500 Crore To Maha: CM Uddhav Thackeray After Interaction With PM Modi

CM Thackeray also accused the Centre of giving a step-motherly treatment to Maharashtra.

Centre Owes Rs 26,500 Crore To Maha: CM Uddhav Thackeray After Interaction With PM Modi
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 4:56 pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday claimed the Centre owed Rs 26,500 crore to the state, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said some states did not reduce VAT on petrol and diesel despite the excise duty cut by the Union government in November last year.

Thackeray also accused the Centre of giving a step-motherly treatment to Maharashtra.

Related stories

PM Modi To Visit Germany, Denmark, France from May 2-4, Focus Will Be On Bilateral Ties

Adani Group Incorporates Wholly-Owned Subsidiary For Media-Related Business

'Hate-In-India' & Make-In-India Can't Co-Exist: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi

During a virtual interaction with chief ministers on the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country, PM Modi on Wednesday said some states did not reduce VAT on petrol and diesel despite the excise duty cut by the Centre last November and had done "injustice" to the people by not transferring the benefits of the move to them.

Modi said the Centre had urged states to reduce taxes and transfer the benefit to the citizens.

Many states such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu for some reason or the other did not listen to the central government and the citizens of those states continued to be burdened, the PM said.

After the meeting, CM Thackeray's office here issued a statement detailing the Centre and the state government's share of taxes charged on fuel - chiefly petrol and diesel.

“The Union government owes Rs 26,500 crore to the Maharashtra government. Maharashtra's contribution in direct taxes collection at the national level is 38.3 per cent and its share in the GST (collection) is 15 per cent, but the Centre gives us step-motherly treatment,” Thackeray said in the statement. 

Tags

National Maharashtra Maharashtra Government Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi Excise Duty Union Government Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sex Workers Of Kamathipura: Nowhere To Go, Nowhere To Live

Sex Workers Of Kamathipura: Nowhere To Go, Nowhere To Live

A Pandit Must Know His Meat

A Pandit Must Know His Meat