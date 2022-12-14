Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Centre Gets Over 36,700 Pensions Related Grievances So Far This Fiscal

The CPENGRAMS is an online computerised system which has been developed with an objective of speedy redressal and effective monitoring of grievances besides providing fast access to pensioners.

Union minister Jitendra Singh
Union minister Jitendra Singh

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 4:52 pm

The Centre got over 36,700 pensions related grievances from April 1 to December 6, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

Of the total of 36,785 grievances received through the Centralised Pension Grievances Redress And Monitoring System (CPENGRAMS), 11,891 were related to delay or incorrect sanction of pension/family pension and other retirement benefits and 3,803 were related to non-payment of arrear of pension and other retirement benefits, he said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

The CPENGRAMS is an online computerised system which has been developed with an objective of speedy redressal and effective monitoring of grievances besides providing fast access to pensioners.

As many as 1,781 grievances were disposed in more than 60 days, the minister said, adding that 5,082 appeals were received during the period. There were 62,874 grievances received during 2021-22, 49,788 in 2020-21 and 39,684 during 2019-20, Singh said. 

