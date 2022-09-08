CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Man Held For Collection, Transmission Of Child Sexual Abuse Material

The CBI on Thursday filed a charge sheet against a man arrested for collection and transmission of child sexual abuse material on internet and social media, officials here said.

In its charge sheet filed before a POCSO court in Varanasi, the Central Bureau of Investigation alleged that during searches, it recovered thousands of photos and videos of children from the accused, Ravi Kumar Patel.

"The CBI had registered a case against the said accused, resident of Madhvan, Lamahi, Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) on the allegations of collection/transmission/publishing of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), depicting children in a sexually explicit manner," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

During the investigation, searches were conducted at Patel's residence which led to the recovery of electronic devices.

"The CBI had also arrested the accused on July 13, 2022 and he was remanded to judicial custody by the competent court. During investigation, a minor victim was traced. It was found that she was sexually abused and harassed by the accused since the year 2019," the spokesperson said.

He said it was further alleged that the accused used to take photos and videos of the sexually abusive activities.

"The accused also used to threaten and blackmail the victim. After a thorough investigation, a charge sheet was filed," the spokesperson said.

-With PTI Input