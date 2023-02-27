Monday, Feb 27, 2023
CBI Arrested Manish Sisodia Under Political Pressure: Arvind Kejriwal

CBI Arrested Manish Sisodia Under Political Pressure: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said there was so much 'political pressure' to arrest Manish Sisodia that CBI officers had to 'obey their political masters'.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 12:45 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that most of the CBI officers were opposed to arresting his deputy Manish Sisodia but did so due to “political pressure”.

The CBI on Sunday arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol.

"I am told that most CBI officers were against Manish's arrest. All of them have huge respect for him and there is no evidence against him. But the political pressure to arrest him was so high that they had to obey their political masters," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Sisodia's arrest, one of the high-profile actions against an opposition leader, came after that of Satyendar Jain, Delhi's then health minister, in June last year. 

Both ministers have led what the Aam Aadmi Party describes as the successful transformation of Delhi's education and health services, contributing to the party's popularity and continued electoral success.

National India Delhi Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Arrest CBI Delhi Excise Policy Case Politics
