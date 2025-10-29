Capitalising On Amaravati: From Buddhist Legacy To Political Battleground In Andhra Pradesh

Nevertheless, the process of building Amaravati as the mega capital has given rise to three perspectives. First, that global capital has been flowing in, and therefore, the Naidu government has adopted the Neo-liberal urbanisation process—it has been marginalising the landless labour, the working class, Dalits, tribals and other weaker sections of the society. The second perspective is that the capitalist-cum-highly entrepreneurial coastal Andhra Kamma caste is a prosperous social group and this has been manifesting since the 1980s with the rise of the TDP. However, after the bifurcation, this elite group was deterritorialised and they want reterritorialisation in the form of Amaravati to reinforce their authority. The third perspective is that since the 1950s, political conflicts between the Kamma and Reddy castes have been manifesting in the form of the Communist Party vs. the Congress Party, the TDP vs. the Congress, and from 2014 onwards, the TDP vs. the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). Therefore, the Kammas want to prove their hold over the politics of AP by defeating the Reddy community, and Naidu’s TDP has been the potential outfit for challenging the Reddy-centric domination in electoral politics.