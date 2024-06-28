'Can't Even Write Leave Application': SC Rebukes Panchayat Teachers Seeking To Skip Competency Test

The Supreme Court on Friday strongle criticised the Panchayat teachers from Bihar who sought exemption from a mandatory competency test that the state government introduced in 2023.
The non-profit Parivartankari Prarambhik Sikshak Sangh teachers who filed the plea not only got discouraged by the apex court verdict but also received a earful for not being able to write leave application in a postgraduation rank job.
Justice BV Nagarathna in a attack on the petitioners stated, "Is this the level of education in the country? A postgraduate who gets a job and cannot even write an application for leave? When a state like Bihar tries to improve this system and conducts a qualifying examination for this, it is opposed."
The Supreme Court further said, "if you can't face these (competency) tests, then you should resign," and reminded that teachers build the nation.
Justice Nagarathna upheld a decision made by the Patna High Court and rejected the petitions against the state law.
In 2023, the state Education Department used its authority under Article 309 of the Constitution to create rules for teachers working for panchayats and local bodies.
These rules made their job conditions similar to those of school teachers hired under the Bihar State School Teachers (Appointment, Transfer, Disciplinary Action, and Service Conditions) Rules, 2023.
Additionally, the state introduced a new requirement: a computer-based qualifying examination administered by the Bihar School Examination Board.
The case involved around four lakh panchayat teachers. The high court ruled that contract teachers must pass this eligibility test to continue working.
Disagreeing with this ruling, the teachers filed a petition challenging the high court's decision.