National

'Can't Even Write Leave Application': SC Rebukes Panchayat Teachers Seeking To Skip Competency Test

The non-profit Parivartankari Prarambhik Sikshak Sangh teachers who filed the plea not only got discouraged by the apex court verdict but also received a earful for not being able to write leave application in a post-graduation rank job.

Supreme Court
info_icon

The Supreme Court on Friday strongle criticised the Panchayat teachers from Bihar who sought exemption from a mandatory competency test that the state government introduced in 2023.

The non-profit Parivartankari Prarambhik Sikshak Sangh teachers who filed the plea not only got discouraged by the apex court verdict but also received a earful for not being able to write leave application in a postgraduation rank job.

Justice BV Nagarathna in a attack on the petitioners stated, "Is this the level of education in the country? A postgraduate who gets a job and cannot even write an application for leave? When a state like Bihar tries to improve this system and conducts a qualifying examination for this, it is opposed."

Maharashtra Police personnel on duty.(Representational image) | - PTI
NEET-2024 Row: Maharashtra Police Detains 2 Teachers For Alleged Irregularities

BY Outlook Web Desk

The Supreme Court further said, "if you can't face these (competency) tests, then you should resign," and reminded that teachers build the nation.

Justice Nagarathna upheld a decision made by the Patna High Court and rejected the petitions against the state law.

In 2023, the state Education Department used its authority under Article 309 of the Constitution to create rules for teachers working for panchayats and local bodies.

These rules made their job conditions similar to those of school teachers hired under the Bihar State School Teachers (Appointment, Transfer, Disciplinary Action, and Service Conditions) Rules, 2023.

null - null
NEET-UG Paper Leak: CBI Makes First Arrests, Takes 2 Into Custody From Bihar

BY Outlook Web Desk

Additionally, the state introduced a new requirement: a computer-based qualifying examination administered by the Bihar School Examination Board.

The case involved around four lakh panchayat teachers. The high court ruled that contract teachers must pass this eligibility test to continue working.

Disagreeing with this ruling, the teachers filed a petition challenging the high court's decision.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rahul Gandhi's Mic Switched Off In Lok Sabha As He Raised NEET Issue, Claims Congress, Calls It 'Cheap Acts'
  2. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Delhi Breaks 88-Yr June Rain Record, Forensics Team Visits IGI Airport
  3. Maharashtra Budget: State Govt Announces Free Cylinder Scheme, Financial Aid For Women
  4. 'Can't Even Write Leave Application': SC Rebukes Panchayat Teachers Seeking To Skip Competency Test
  5. Amid NEET Row, Centre's Panel Asks Suggestions From Students, Parents For Exam Reforms
Entertainment News
  1. BLACKPINK's Lisa Encourages Diversity, Internet Praises The ‘Rockstar’ For Inclusive Casting and Fair Pay | Music Video Out Now
  2. ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s Film Is Second Biggest Punjabi Opener Of All Time
  3. Aamir Khan Reportedly Buys A New Apartment In Mumbai's Pali Hill Worth THIS Whopping Amount
  4. Eijaz Khan Reveals How He Is Dealing With Heartbreak After Breakup From Pavitra Punia, Says He Still Has 'Bad Days'
  5. 2024 Tony Awards: Moments From 77th Tony Awards in New York That You Missed On TV
Sports News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024, Round of 16 Preview: France Vs Belgium The Headline Fixture As Heavyweights Prepare For Knockout Stage
  2. IND Vs ENG Semi-Final, T20 WC: Jos Buttler Admits Tactical Error In Not Utilizing Moeen Ali
  3. T20 WC 2024 Final: Is Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Playing Last Game Together In India Jersey?
  4. Today World Sports News LIVE: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana Hit Tons Against SA-W In One-Off Test; Uruguay Thrash Bolivia In Copa America 2024
  5. IND-W Vs SA-W, One-Off Test: Mandhana-Verma Register Highest Opening Partnership In Women’s Tests
World News
  1. BLACKPINK's Lisa Encourages Diversity, Internet Praises The ‘Rockstar’ For Inclusive Casting and Fair Pay | Music Video Out Now
  2. No More Plant-Based Burgers At McDonald’s, Customers Want Meat Only
  3. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  4. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  5. Iran Votes To Elect Next President After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  2. 77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Opposition Lists Collapsed Structures, Leaks, Cracks In 10 Years Of Modi Govt
  4. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'
  5. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  6. Amid NEET Row, Centre's Panel Asks Suggestions From Students, Parents For Exam Reforms
  7. ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s Film Is Second Biggest Punjabi Opener Of All Time
  8. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Delhi Breaks 88-Yr June Rain Record, Forensics Team Visits IGI Airport