Cancellation Of Caste Validity Certificate Of Congress’ Ramtek Candidate Political Vendetta: Patole

The Congress had announced the name of Barve, a former Nagpur Zilla Parishad chairperson, as its candidate from Ramtek some days ago. She is pitted against the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Raju Parve.

PTI
Updated on:

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole
The cancellation of the caste validity certificate of Congress' Ramtek (SC) Lok Sabha seat candidate Rashmi Barve was an act of political vendetta, claimed the party's Maharashtra unit chief Nana Patole on Thursday.

The Caste Scrutiny Committee of Nagpur had termed Barve's certificate as invalid.

BJP is going to lose the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and, therefore, it is conspiring in this manner against the opposition, Patole told reporters in Gondia.

"The cancellation of Barve's caste validity certificate is an act of political vendetta. However, the party is not afraid due to this development as it has submitted a second nomination for Ramtek seat," he said.

The BJP claims to be the largest party in the world but has to import candidates from other outfits to contest polls, Patole claimed.

