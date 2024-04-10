Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe Into Crimes Against Women In WB's Sandeshkhali

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged crimes against women, and forcible land-grab in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.
West bengal's Sandeshkhali, situated in North 24 Parganas, has been hitting the headlines over allegations by scores of women against now-arrested TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh of land-grabbing and sexual violence.
TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh was arrested in February in a case pertaining to mob attack on a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) when they had gone to search his premises in Sandeshkhali on January 5 in connection with a ration scam probe.