Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe Into Crimes Against Women In WB's Sandeshkhali

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged crimes against women, and forcible land-grab in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.

Women staging a protest in Sandeshkhali Photo: PTI
West bengal's Sandeshkhali, situated in North 24 Parganas, has been hitting the headlines over allegations by scores of women against now-arrested TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh of land-grabbing and sexual violence.

TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh was arrested in February in a case pertaining to mob attack on a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) when they had gone to search his premises in Sandeshkhali on January 5 in connection with a ration scam probe.

