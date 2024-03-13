National

Outlook Podcast | Sandeshkhali Row: A Strong ‘Sandesh’ for the TMC

The upheaval in Sandeshkhali has exposed TMC’s continued trouble with corruption. The TMC suspended Shahjahan Sheikh from the party only after his arrest on February 29, after he absconded for 55 days since the January 5 incident, that first catapulted Sandeshkhali into national headlines. Shahjahan’s close associates started facing public fury. Hundreds of women hit the streets, chased TMC leaders away, gheraoed their houses and vandalised properties. The upheaval in Sandeshkhali has exposed Trinamool Congress’ continued trouble with corruption.

March 13, 2024
March 13, 2024
       
