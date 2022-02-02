Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Budget For Making India Self-Reliant, Says PM

He urged BJP workers to create awareness among the masses about the union budget and the initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of the poor.

Budget For Making India Self-Reliant, Says PM
PM addressing after tabling of the Budget 2022, through video conferencing, in New Delhi. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 5:16 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the post-pandemic world was on the cusp of change and it was imperative for India to change at a rapid pace to emerge as a self-reliant nation.

Addressing a symposium on 'Atmanirbhar Arthavyavastha' (self-reliant economy) organised by the BJP, he listed out initiatives announced in the union budget such as vibrant border villages, plans to introduce 5G technology, schemes for the farm sector and asserted that the fundamentals of the economy were strong and the nation was moving in the right direction.

Related stories

PM Modi Says Budget 2022 Focuses On Poor, Middle Class And Youth: 7 Key Highlights

Budget 2022 Fails to Lift Spirits of Pandemic-Stressed Hospitality and F&B Companies

Budget 2022: Understanding How Every Rupee Will Be Utilised This Financial Year

"In 2013-14, public investment was at just Rs 1.87 lakh crore. In this year's budget, we have pegged it at Rs 7.5 lakh crore. This is a four-fold increase from the UPA years," Modi said in his virtual address that was watched by chief ministers and party workers across the country.

He said his government's "effective" policies have led to increase in the GDP to Rs 2.30 lakh crore from Rs 1.10 lakh crore seven years ago, exports have almost doubled to 4.70 lakh crore from Rs 2.50 lakh crore in 2013-14 and forex reserves have shot up to USD 630 billion from USD 275 billion.

The prime minister said the focus of the union budget was on providing basic amenities to the poor, middle class and youth and his government was working on the saturation coverage of basic facilities. He said the budget has allocated Rs 48,000 crore to build 80 lakh houses for the poor, which would turn them into "lakhpatis".

"In the last seven years, we have given three crore poor people 'pucca' houses, and made them 'lakhpatis'. Those who lived in slums, have their own houses," he said.

"Our government has increased the price and size of these houses so that there is space for education for children. Out of this, most of the houses are in the name of women. We have also made women 'maalkins' (owners)," the prime minister said.

Modi said the Ken-Betwa river inter-linking project, being built at a cost of Rs 44,000 crore, is set to change the face of Bundelkhand region that is spread across Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

"The fields of Bundelkhand will be green, homes will get drinking water and water will reach fields," he said. Modi said the union budget also has provisions to develop vibrant villages along the border and also improve connectivity through the 'Parvatmala' initiative in Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

He said the government also plans to impart National Cadet Corps training to youth in border villages and will help them join the armed forces. Modi also hit out at opposition parties for spreading misconception about minimum support price and asserted that his government had made record procurement of farm produce, which has benefited crores of farmers.

"Farmers are expected to get Rs 1.5 lakh crore as MSP for paddy alone this season," he said. For the defence sector, Modi said his government was encouraging 'Make in India' and 68 per cent of the capital procurement had been earmarked for domestic industry. 

The budget, he said, has envisioned a 2,500-km long natural farming corridor along banks of the river Ganga. He said very soon every village will have optical fibre connectivity and 5G technology will usher in a new era. Tax benefits for startups in budget will motivate youngsters to innovate, he noted.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Budget Prime Minister Of India BJP UPA Union Budget 2022
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Got Demands From Various Castes For Reservation; None Pertaining To Quota In Govt Jobs: Centre

Got Demands From Various Castes For Reservation; None Pertaining To Quota In Govt Jobs: Centre

Milk Tanker Crushes Woman To Death In MP

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu Visits Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu And Kashmir

Prisoner Found Hanging In Gurugram's Bhondsi Jail

UP Election 2022: Narendra Modi Only PM Who Has Been ‘So Sensitive’ To Farmer Issues: Rajnath Singh At Lakhmipur Kheri

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Huma Qureshi in a still from the 'Mithya' trailer.

In Pics: Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' Trailer Looks Intriguing

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj