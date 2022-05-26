Thursday, May 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Budget Dedicated To Overall Development Of UP: Yogi Adityanath

UP's Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the budget would be for the welfare of the people and according to BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' (Election Manifesto).

Budget Dedicated To Overall Development Of UP: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 May 2022 11:56 am

A public welfare budget dedicated to the overall development of Uttar Pradesh will be presented in the assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

Before being tabled in the House, the budget was passed in a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister at his official residence here in the morning.

Related stories

Loudspeakers Removed From Mosques Being Donated To Schools, Hospitals: Yogi Adityanath

There Is No Casteism In UP Politics: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Govt Right In Making National Anthem Mandatory At Madrasas: BJP Leader

"A public welfare budget dedicated to the overall development of Uttar Pradesh will be presented in the House today. With inspiration from the respected prime minister, the double-engine government of the BJP is working relentlessly to make Uttar Pradesh the 'growth engine' of the country," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the budget would be for the welfare of the people and according to the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' (election manifesto).

Khanna will be tabling the state budget in the assembly later in the day. The Adityanath government had presented a Rs 5,50,270.78 crore budget for the financial year 2021-22.

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags

National UP CM Yogi Adityanath Adityanath Government Public Welfare Budget BJP Government Suresh Kumar Khanna Sankalp Patra UP Government India Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Southern Surge: Film Industries Of South Are Doing What Bollywood Used To Do In 70s & 80s, Even Better

Southern Surge: Film Industries Of South Are Doing What Bollywood Used To Do In 70s & 80s, Even Better

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court