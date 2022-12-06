Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

BSP Chief Mayawati Pays Tributes To Ambedkar On Death Anniversary

Home National

BSP Chief Mayawati Pays Tributes To Ambedkar On Death Anniversary

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said Ambedkar would receive a befitting tribute only when the people who are deprived of livelihood, justice and peace get their rights.

Today marks the 65th death anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar
Paying tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 8:56 am

Paying tributes to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his death anniversary, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday said failure of successive governments in the country in converting the Constitution's  ideals into ground reality for people's welfare is sad and worrying.

"Tributes to the most respected Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, who gave a completely public-friendly, welfare and egalitarian Constitution to the country, on his death anniversary. By giving the best Constitution in every respect is priceless and it enhanced India's stature. The country is eternally grateful to him," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi. In another tweet, she said, "If the governments had worked under the holy principles of that Constitution, crores of poor would have been liberated from many issues. Distraction and failure in converting the ideals of the Constitution into ground reality for people's welfare is sad and worrying."

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said Ambedkar would receive a befitting tribute only when the people who are deprived of livelihood, justice and peace get their rights. Ambedkar, known as the Father of Indian Constitution, died on December 6, 1956. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National BSP Chief Mayawati Tributes AMBEDKAR Death Anniversary Tweet Government
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.63%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 2.97%

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.63%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 2.97%

Explained: Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Journey Before And After Babri Masjid Demolition

Explained: Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Journey Before And After Babri Masjid Demolition