BSF Officer's Warm Gesture To Bangladeshi Nationals Is Winning Hearts On Internet | Watch

The video has been shared by former Union Minister and Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora. The video shows the officer speaking to a group of refugees in a border area in West Bengal's Coochbehar.

BSF Officer addressing to Bangladeshi nationals along border.
BSF Officer addressing to Bangladeshi nationals along border.(Screengrab) | Photo: X
info_icon

The video of a BSF officer is winning hearts on internet for his calm composure while explaining hundreds of Bangladesh refugees gathered at India's border why they cannot let them in.

Speaking in Bengali, the officer can be heard saying, "We all know the problems you are facing. You have come here, but a discussion is required. The problem cannot be solved in this manner. We cannot let you in even if we want."

As the gathering protests, the officer continues, "Please listen to me, nothing will come out of shouting. The whole world knows your problem. But a discussion is needed. Once the discussion happens, we will see how we can protect you. You can see, senior officers are here. But if you say that we have to allow you immediately, is that possible?"

"I request you on behalf of my country. Your problems would be addressed through a discussion. We request you to go back, a solution cannot be find in an hour or two," the officer is heard saying in a video shared by The Indian Express.

Voices from the crowd are heard pleading with the BSF personnel to let them. "They will burn our homes, we will face atrocities," the crowd shouts.

The BSF officer says the officers know they are in trouble. "My seniors have had discussions with your force. They will listen to your problems. They have asked you to return," he says.

Commenting on the video, Deora said in a post on X, "This video of a BSF officer calmly explaining to Bangladeshis why they can't enter India illegally is heartbreaking, inspirational & reassuring all at once."

"Heartbreaking to see the desperation; inspirational to witness the officer's calm composure; reassuring to know the government is committed to securing India's borders," he said.

Bangladeshi nationals have been fleeing their country following sporadic violence and arson in the aftermath of Sheikh Hasina's ouster as Prime Minister. Hundreds have gathered at India's borders in several areas along International Border(IB). As an interim government led by Nobel peace prize winner takes charge of Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India hopes for an early return to normalcy in Bangladesh and called upon the government to ensure the safety of Hindus.

