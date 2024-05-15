National

BRS Leader K Kavitha Moves Delhi HC Seeking Bail In Excise Policy Case

BRS leader K Kavitha has moved Delhi High Court seeking bail in corruption case being probed by CBI in connection with alleged excise policy scam.

BRS leader K Kavitha
BRS leader K Kavitha on Wednesday moved Delhi High Court seeking bail in corruption case being probed by CBI in connection with alleged excise policy scam.

Earlier, Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Kavitha till May 20.

Special Judge for ED and CBI cases, Kaveri Baweja, passed the order after Kavitha was produced before the court on expiry of her judicial custody granted in the case earlier.

The Court also reserved for May 20 the order on whether to take cognisance of a fresh charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the central probe agency told the judge that there was sufficient evidence in the prosecution complaint, ED's equivalent to a charge sheet, against Kavitha to put her on trial.

The ED on Friday filed the nearly 200-page prosecution complaint along with annexures under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Kavitha, an MLC of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, three employees of a company that handled AAP's assembly election campaign in Goa (Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd) -- Damodar Sharma, Prince Kumar and Chanpreet Singh -- and a former employee of India Ahead news channel Arvind Singh have been named as accused in the latest charge sheet, sources said.

The federal agency had arrested 46-year-old Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.

