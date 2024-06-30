Breaking News LIVE: NIA Conducts Searches At 10 Locations Across Tamil Nadu In Hizb-ut-Tahrir Case
National Investigation Agency on Sunday began to conduct searches at 10 locations across Tamil Nadu in Hizb-ut-Tahrir case.
Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' to Resume Today
The monthly radio broadcast conducted by PM Modi will resume today after a long gap due to Lok Sabha polls. This episode will be the first since PM Modi's third term began.
Breaking News LIVE: Centre Gives Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla Additional Charge
The Government of India on Sunday announced that Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been given additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training.
Breaking News LIVE: In A First, Classmates To Be Chiefs Of Indian Army And Navy Together
For the first time in Indian military history, two classmates, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi and Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, who attended the same school, have been appointed to lead the Indian Army and Navy.
Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi and Army Chief Designate Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi studied at the Sainik School, Rewa, in Madhya Pradesh. They were together in the school from class 5th-A in the early 1970s.
Breaking News LIVE: UK PM Sunak Seen Blessings At London's Neasden Temple During Poll Campaign
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty on the last weekend of the general election campaign prayed at London's iconic BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, popularly known as Neasden Temple.
The couple was greeted with loud cheers as its convoy drove into the grand temple grounds on Saturday evening and went on to perform puja guided by the priests.
"I am Hindu and like all of you, I draw inspiration and comfort from my faith," he said.
"I was proud to be sworn in as a member of parliament on the 'Bhagavad Gita'. Our faith teaches us to do our duty and not fret about the outcome as long as one does it faithfully."
"That is what I was brought up to believe by my wonderful and loving parents and that is how I live my life; and that is what I want to pass on to my daughters as they grow up. It is dharma which guides me in my approach to public service," Sunak said.
- PTI
Breaking News LIVE: Rahul Dravid Retires As Coach Of Indian Cricket Team
Rahul Dravid's tenure as India head coach, which got a glorious closure with the T20 World Cup triumph here, will remain a case study on how to be stately and understated at the same time in modern-day cricket coaching.
But even 'The Wall' crumbled when emotions took charge at the end of an 11-year long title drought.
As soon as he got a feel of the trophy, which was respectfully brought to him by player of the match Virat Kohli, Dravid let out a roar so ferocious that it seemed he was finally letting out the emotions that he works so hard to hide while in public glare.
In fact, the scrutiny of Dravid began even before his appointment as the head coach. He was projected as the 'Next One' while guiding India during a short white ball series against Sri Lanka in mid-2021.
It was his audition -- a real-time interview to see how he would cope with the demands of a high-pressure post -- before he landed the job full-time in November that year.
- PTI
Breaking News LIVE: Police Busts Fake Call Centre In Noida, Arrests 73
Police in Noida have unearthed a fake call centre that allegedly duped people living in the US and arrested 73 people from the premises.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Hridayesh Katheria said that a gang was operating from the Bhutanese Anthem Complex in Sector 90.
Police arrested 73 people, including 33 women, he said, adding that the leader of this gang is absconding.
According to Katheria, 14 mobile phones, 73 computers, three routers and Rs 48,000 in cash have been recovered from the site.
- PTI
Latest News LIVE: 6 Officials Suspended After Waterlogging In Ayodhya, SP MP Demands High-Level Inquiry
The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended six officials of civic agencies for gross negligence following road cave-ins and waterlogging at several sections of the newly-built Ram Path in Ayodhya.
The newly-elected Lok Sabha MP from Faizabad, Awadhesh Prasad, on Saturday demanded a high-level inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the construction of the 14-km-long Ram Path and the sewer lines beneath the road in Ayodhya.
About 15 bylanes and streets along the Ram Path were flooded after rains on June 23 and June 25. Even homes along the road went underwater. Portions of the 14-kilometre road stretch also caved in at more than a dozen places.
Breaking News LIVE: 3 Dead After Bike-Car Collission In UP's Pratapgarh
Three persons were killed when a speeding car hit a motorcycle and fell into a ditch here on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway, 60 km away from the district headquarters, police said on Saturday.
SHO of Aspur Devsara police station Santosh Singh said that Mukesh Jha (40), Vishal Kumar (42) and Rajan Kumar Rai (42), residents of Muzaffarnagar in Bihar, were returning home after visiting Ayodhya in a car when their car went out of control, hit a motorcycle and then fell into a ditch and overturned.
The woman sitting on the motorcycle, Sudama Devi (52), died on the spot and her husband Narsingh (55) was taken to a community health centre, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Driver of the car Vishal Kumar (42) was also found dead as the passengers of the car were taken out from it.
The injured are undergoing treatment at the Badlapur community health centre, police said, and added that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.
- PTI
Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Reports 6 Rain-Related Deaths, Toll 11 In First 2 Days Of Monsoon
The national capital Saturday reported six rain-related deaths, taking to 11 the toll in the first two days since Monsoon hit the city, even as authorities said they have taken strong measures to prevent waterlogging in the coming days when heavy rains have been forecast.
Two boys drowned in a waterlogged underpass in northwest Delhi's Badli on Saturday, police said, adding the stretch was flooded following heavy rains the previous day.
In Okhla, a 60-year-old man died after he got stuck with his scooty in a waterlogged underpass. Digvijay Kumar Chaudhary is a resident of Delhi's Jaitpur.
On Saturday morning, the bodies of three labourers were pulled out from the rubble of a wall that collapsed at a construction site in the Vasant Vihar area here amid heavy rain the day before, officials said.
- PTI
Breaking News LIVE: Indian Captain Rohit Sharma Retires From T20s After World Cup Win
India skipper Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20 Internationals after guiding the team to its second World Cup in the format, describing it as the perfect time to "say goodbye".
This was after his long-time teammate Virat Kohli brought down curtains on his fabled career minutes after India defeated South Africa by seven runs at the Kensington Oval in the final.
"This was my last game as well. No better time to say goodbye. I wanted this (trophy) badly. It's very hard to put in words," Rohit told the post-match press conference.
"This what I wanted and it happened. I was very desperate for this in my life. Happy that we crossed the line this time," he added.
- PTI
Breaking News LIVE: IMD Warns Heavy Rain In Northwest, Northeast India Over Next 5 Days
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in northwest and northeast India over the next four to five days.
A low-pressure area is currently situated over the northwest Bay of Bengal, adjoining the north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts, the weather office said.
Cyclonic circulations have formed over northeast Rajasthan, east Uttar Pradesh bordering Bihar, and northwest Uttar Pradesh at lower tropospheric levels, it added.
An east-west trough extends from northwest Uttar Pradesh to the low-pressure area.
Due to these weather systems, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan from June 29 to July 3, the IMD said.
Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha will likely receive heavy rainfall on June 29-30, and Bihar from June 30 to July 2.
- PTI
Breaking News LIVE: India Wins T20 World Cup
Celebrations erupted Saturday night across cricket-crazy India as its team won the T20 World Cup, with fans flooding the streets carrying the tricolour in their hands.
Chants of 'India, India' reverberated in the air as crowds gathered at city centres in different parts of the country to cheer for the ''Men in blue".
Whether it was Jammu, Hyderabad, Patna or Pune, people were seen hugging and dancing as the nation's 13-year wait for a world title ended for crores of fans of cricket, who religiously follow the game and idolise its players.
Taking to X soon after India defeated South Africa in a nail-biter in Barbados, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the cricketers have won the hearts of crores of Indians.
"CHAMPIONS! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in STYLE! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team," he said on X, calling the match historic.
- PTI
