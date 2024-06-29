National

Historic First: Classmates To Be Chiefs Of Indian Army And Navy Together

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi and Army Chief Designate Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi studied at the Sainik School, Rewa, in Madhya Pradesh. They were together in the school from class 5th-A in the early 1970s.

PTI/X
Army Chief Designate Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi (L) and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi (R) | Photo: PTI/X
info_icon

For the first time in Indian military history, two classmates, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi and Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, who attended the same school, have been appointed to lead the Indian Army and Navy.

Defence Ministry Spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu said in a tweet: "This rare honour of nurturing two prodigious students, who would go on to lead their respective Services 50 years later, goes to Sainik School, Rewa, in Madhya Pradesh."

The appointments of the two classmates have also come around the same time, in a gap of around two months.

Admiral Tripathi took over the command of the Indian Navy on May 1, while Lt Gen Dwivedi will be taking over his new appointment tomorrow.

Lt Gen Dwivedi has had a long tenure as the Northern Army Commander where he's had exposure to the ongoing operations in the military standoff on the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

Born on July 1, 1964, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi was commissioned into the Jammu & Kashmir Rifles of the Indian Army on December 15, 1984.

(With ANI Inputs)

