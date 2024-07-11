Breaking News LIVE Updates July 11: IDF Orders Evacuation Of Gaza City; NEET-UG 2024 'Paper Leak' Hearing Today

Gaza War | Photo: AP

The Supreme Court is set to resume hearing allegations of irregularities in NEET UG 2024 and demands for a re-test today, after previously asking the Centre and NTA to identify students who benefited from wrongdoing. Meanwhile, the Israel-Gaza war escalates as the Israeli military urges Palestinians to leave Gaza City and presses ahead with a fresh offensive that has killed dozens in the past 48 hours. On a different note, today marks World Population Day, with the theme 'To Leave No One Behind, Count Everyone'.

11 Jul 2024, 08:37:06 am IST US Election 2024 Latest News LIVE: Actor George Clooney Asks Joe Biden To Quit Actor George Clooney Actor and lifelong Democrat George Clooney added his voice to calls for Joe Biden to leave the presidential race on Wednesday. "This isn't only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and congress member and governor that I've spoken with in private," wrote Clooney. Clooney argued the party should pick a new nominee at its convention next month, saying the process would be "messy" but "wake up" voters in the party's favor. Biden has refused to end his reelection bid after his weak debate performance against presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump

11 Jul 2024, 08:11:52 am IST Jammu Terror News LIVE: No Terror Attack On Security Post In J&K’s Udhampur, Say Police Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday denied reports claiming a terror attack on a security post in the higher reaches of Udhampur district, saying a sentry on guard duty opened fire as a precautionary measure on observing some suspicious movement. The officials said the sentry fired a few rounds in the air around 8 pm and a search of the area was later conducted but nothing was found. “A sentry opened fire as a precautionary measure upon noticing suspicious movement in the Sang area of Basantgarh. Contrary to circulating social media reports, there was no attack,” police said in a brief statement tonight. It is advisable for the public to avoid spreading “unsubstantiated information”, police said. (PTI Inputs)

11 Jul 2024, 07:47:34 am IST NATO 2024 Latest News LIVE: NATO Expresses Concern Over Deepening Russia-China Ties The 32-member NATO expressed concerns on Wednesday over the deepening relationship between Russia and China. "The People's Republic of China's (PRC) stated ambitions and coercive policies continue to challenge our interests, security and values. The deepening strategic partnership between Russia and the PRC and their mutually-reinforcing attempts to undercut and reshape the rules-based international order are a cause for profound concern," said the Washington Summit Declaration. "We are confronted by hybrid, cyber, space and other threats and malicious activities from state and non-state actors," said the declaration issued by the heads of state and government participating in the meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) here during which it welcomed Sweden as its 32nd member country.

11 Jul 2024, 07:29:37 am IST Latest World News LIVE: Pakistan Says Registered Afghan Refugees Can Stay For One More Year Pakistan has announced it will extend the registration cards of nearly 1.5 million Afghan refugees after a senior UN official urged the country to halt its deportation plan. The prime minister’s office said in a statement after the conclusion of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday: "The federal cabinet approved one-year extension of the validity of POR (Proof of Registration) cards of 1.45 million Afghan refugees. Their PoR cards have been expired on June 30, 2024. The extension has been granted until June 30, 2025." Afghan Refugee Crisis: Pakistan Expels Hundreds Of Thousands Of Afghans To Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan, Uproots Families BY Madhur Sharma

11 Jul 2024, 07:15:57 am IST World Population Day 2024: What Is The Theme? World Population Day World Population Day, or International Population Day, is celebrated on July 11.This day was established by the United Nations in 1989 and commemorates the “Day of Five Billion” when the world’s population crossed the 5 billion mark. The theme for the day changes annually and is decided by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in coordination with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). The theme for this year is 'To Leave No One Behind, Count Everyone.' According to United Nations: “Over the past 30 years, we’ve improved how we collect and use population data, leading to better health care and rights. However, marginalized communities are still underrepresented. This World Population Day, we focus on ensuring all groups are counted and visible, highlighting the importance of inclusive data systems to advance progress for everyone. Everyone counts, and our collective progress depends on capturing the full diversity of humanity.”

11 Jul 2024, 07:05:01 am IST PM Modi Latest News LIVE: PM Leaves For Home After Completing Two-Country Visit Russia President Vladimir Putin with PM Modi at the former's residence | PTI Modi Arrives In Austria, Marks 1st Visit By Indian PM Since 1983 | What's On Agenda | Photo: X/@narendramodi Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for home on Wednesday after concluding his visit to Russia and Austria, during which he held talks with the top leadership of the two countries and discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation. "PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi after concluding a successful visit to Austria," the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X.

11 Jul 2024, 07:01:48 am IST Mihir Shah Latest News LIVE: Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Accused Sent To Police Custody Sewri Court in Mumbai has sent the accused Mihir Shah to Police Custody till July 16. On Sunday, a BMW owned by Rajesh Shah, the father of the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case accused, crashed into a couple in Worli. The couple - husband and wife - were hit by the speeding car. The husband - Pradip Nakhva managed to jump off the bonnet. However, his wife - Kaveri Nakhva - did not survive the crash. As per police officials, CCTV footage shows that she was dragged over 1.5 kilometres and then run over twice by the car.

11 Jul 2024, 06:57:10 am IST Gaza War Latest News LIVE: IDF Orders Evacuation Of Gaza City The Israeli military urged all Palestinians to leave Gaza City and head south on Wednesday, pressing ahead with a fresh offensive across the north, south and centre of the embattled territory that has killed dozens of people over the past 48 hours. The stepped up military activity came as US, Egyptian and Qatari mediators were meeting with Israeli officials in the Qatari capital, Doha, for talks trying to push through a long-elusive cease-fire deal with Gaza's Hamas militant group. Bearing Witness To Israel's War On Gaza BY Sudhirendar Sharma