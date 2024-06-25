National

Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Second Day Of 18th Lok Sabha Session; Delhi HC's Verdict On Kejriwal's Bail Today

Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's live coverage of national and international events. Our live blog brings you up-to-the-minute updates on the most significant news and developments. Today our focus will be on the second day of the 18th Lok Sabha session, the Delhi High Court's verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's bail, and NEET-UG-related updates amongst several other developments. Stay tuned for real-time insights and comprehensive coverage of the stories that matter most to you.