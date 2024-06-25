Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Second Day Of 18th Lok Sabha Session; Delhi HC's Verdict On Kejriwal's Bail Today

Latest News June 25 LIVE: Mortal Remains Of CRPF Jawan Raches Home In Kerala
On Sunday, two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) jungle warfare unit CoBRA were killed after Naxalites blew up a truck with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's district.
The mortal remains of the slain CRPF Jawan has been brought to his house in Trivandrum, Kerala.
Breaking News Jue 25 LIVE Updates: CBI Takes Over NEET Case From Bihar Police
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday collected all material evidence related to the alleged NEET-UG paper leak case from the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar police, which had been handling the probe until the federal agency took over.
According to sources, a two-member CBI team, comprising a DIG and deputy SP rank officer, reached the state capital from Delhi and went straight to the EOU office. They are likely to stay here for a couple of days.
World News Latest June 25 LIVE: WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange To Plead Guilty
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will plead guilty to a felony charge in a deal with the U.S. Justice Department that will free him from prison and resolve a long-running legal saga that spanned multiple continents and centered on the publication of a trove of classified documents, according to court papers filed late Monday.
Assange is scheduled to appear in the federal court in the Mariana Islands, a U.S. commonwealth in the Western Pacific, to plead guilty to an Espionage Act charge of conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified national defense information, the Justice Department said in a letter filed in court.
(AP inputs)
Breaking News LIVE June 25: Mamata Writes To PM Modi Over NEET Row
Demanding an impartial probe into the allegations of irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 exam, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Examination.
Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Delhi Water Minister Atishi Hospitalised
Delhi Water minister Atishi's health condition has deteriorated on the fourth day of her indefinite fast on Monday and she has been admitted to the ICU of LNJP hospital.
In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that Atishi's weight and blood pressure is decreasing rapidly, which doctors from LNJP Hospital said was "dangerous".
"Water Minister Atishi's weight is also decreasing unexpectedly. Before sitting on hunger strike on 21st June, her weight was 65.8 kg which has come down to 63.6 kg on the fourth day of the hunger strike. That is, her weight has decreased by 2.2 kg in just 4 days," the statement said.
Latest News LIVE June 25: Delhi HC To Pass Verdict On Kejriwal's Bail Today
The Delhi High Court will pronounce on Tuesday its verdict on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate seeking a stay on the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.
The order is scheduled to be pronounced at 2:30 p.m.
(Via PTI)
Breaking News LIVE Updates: Key Topics On Focus
With this daily breaking news blog, we bring to you the minute-to-minute updates on the biggest developments happening across the day. Today prime focus will be on the following:
Day 2 of 18th Lok Sabha Session
Delhi HC's verdict on Arvid Kjeriwal's bail
NEET-UG updates
UGC-NET updates
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy