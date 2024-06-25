ICC Issues Arrest Warrant For Ex-Russian Defence Minister, Army Chief of Staff For War Crimes In Ukraine

As per the ICC, Pre-Trial Chamber II considered that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the two Russian officials are responsible for the missile strikes by Russian armed forces against the Ukrainian electric infrastructure from October 10, 2022, till March 9, 2023. The chamber also observed that these alleged strikes from the Russian armed forces were directed towards civilian objects.

The court noted that while these targets may have had military objectives at the time, "the expected incidental civilian harm and damage would have been clearly excessive to the anticipated military advantage".

The Russian officials have been charged under the following articles of the Rome Statue -