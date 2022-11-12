Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Book Maha BJP Chief for black Magic Comment On Sharad Pawar, NCP Leader Tells Cops

Sharad Pawar was allegedly labeled a black magician by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule in a statement on Saturday.

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 7:47 pm

A Nationalist Congress Party leader on Saturday submitted a complaint with Thane police against Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule for the latter's alleged statement dubbing Sharad Pawar as a practitioner of black magic.

Bawankule, during a media interaction in Satara on Friday, reportedly said Pawar does "black magic" on anyone under his influence.

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase, in his complaint to Khadakpada police station, sought the registration of a case under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

Copies of the complaint letter were made available to the media by Tapase.

A police official said they had received a complaint but no case had been registered as yet. 

