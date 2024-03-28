National

Bombay HC Grants Bail To Man Held For Sexually Assaulting 'Friend' At Mumbai Beach In 2021

Judge Prithiviraj Chavan, in an order passed on Wednesday, pointed out that the victim's statement recorded before a magistrate's court revealed she was friends with the accused, and also noted that charges in the three-year-old case have not yet been framed by the trial court.

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bombay High Court
info_icon

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to a man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a crowded beach in Mumbai in 2021, noting the victim and the accused were friends and charges against him appear implausible.

Judge Prithiviraj Chavan, in an order passed on Wednesday, pointed out that the victim's statement recorded before a magistrate's court revealed she was friends with the accused, and also noted that charges in the three-year-old case have not yet been framed by the trial court.

"Since the victim was a major at the time of the alleged offence, prima facie, it does not appeal to one's mind that in broad daylight at a crowded Juhu Chowpatty (beach) on the day Eid-Ul-Fitr, the applicant would commit forcible sexual intercourse with the victim," the HC observed.

Advertisement

No sane man would believe it, the judge added.

The HC also said that since the victim was an adult at the time of the alleged incident, there was no need to invoke the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused.

The accused was booked under relevant provisions of the IPC for rape, outraging modesty of woman, stalking, among others, as well as sections of the POCSO Act.

The alleged incident took place on May 14, 2021, when the victim had been to Juhu Chowpatty (beach) in suburban Mumbai along with the accused.

He sought sexual favours which the victim refused. However, the applicant then threatened her with dire consequences and sexually assaulted her at an isolated place at the tourist site, the prosecution submitted.

Advertisement

The court, in the order, noted there was no need to invoke the POCSO Act against the accused as the victim's age, as per medical reports, was more than 18 years.

The applicant is in jail ever since his arrest in June 2021. It is informed that the trial court has not yet framed charges and, therefore, there is no likelihood of bringing the trial to its logical end (anytime soon), the HC noted.

Having considered all the aforesaid peculiar circumstances, the application (for bail) is allowed, the Judge said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World Live: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita