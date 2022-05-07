Blast At Tata Steel Plant In Jamshedpur, Three Injured

Three people sustained minor injuries in an explosion in a gas pipeline in Tata Steel plant here on Saturday, a company official said.

The blast occurred around 10.20 am, and the injured employees were taken to Tata Main Hospital and administered first aid, he said.

"This morning, we reported an incident of blasting sound in a coke plant unit, which was non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process, at our Jamshedpur Works. Our emergency response team immediately reached the incident site; the area was cordoned off and the situation brought under control," the steelmaker said in a statement.

#WATCH Jharkhand | A fire broke out in a Coke plant of Tata Steel Factory in Jamshedpur due to an alleged blast in a battery. Five fire tenders at the spot, 2 labourers reportedly injured. pic.twitter.com/Y7cBhVSe1A — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

Two of the injured people have been discharged and one is under observation, it said, adding there has been no impact on production.

As per the standard safety protocol, the incident was immediately reported to authorities concerned, and further investigation to ascertain the cause of the explosion is underway, it said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted: "We have received information of blast at Tata Steel plant. The district administration in coordination with the Tata Steel management is taking action for speedy treatment of the injured."

The company earlier said in a statement: "We would like to clarify that there was no fire, as misrepresented in media. In case of any breakdown or emergency, there is a normal process of flaring of gases (non toxic)."

Ambulances and fire tenders immediately reached the spot and the area was cordoned off and the situation is normal now, it said.

Factory Inspector, Jamshedpur circle, Binit Kumar Singh, told PTI that a probe will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident that caused minor injuries to three people.