Saturday, May 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Blast At Tata Steel Plant In Jamshedpur, Three Injured

Two of the injured people have been discharged and one is under observation, said a company official.

Blast At Tata Steel Plant In Jamshedpur, Three Injured
Blast at Tata Steel Plant in Jamshedpur Twitter/@ani

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 May 2022 5:08 pm

Three people sustained minor injuries in an explosion in a gas pipeline in Tata Steel plant here on Saturday, a company official said.

The blast occurred around 10.20 am, and the injured employees were taken to Tata Main Hospital and administered first aid, he said.

"This morning, we reported an incident of blasting sound in a coke plant unit, which was non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process, at our Jamshedpur Works. Our emergency response team immediately reached the incident site; the area was cordoned off and the situation brought under control," the steelmaker said in a statement.

Related stories

Maha: Over 200 Permits Issued For Loudspeakers To Places Of Worship In MBVV Limits

Mamata Banerjee Accuses Centre Of 'Tormenting' People By Raising Fuel, Cooking Gas Prices

BJP Urges People To Inform About Rohingyas, Bangladeshis Living Illegally In Delhi

Two of the injured people have been discharged and one is under observation, it said, adding there has been no impact on production.

As per the standard safety protocol, the incident was immediately reported to authorities concerned, and further investigation to ascertain the cause of the explosion is underway, it said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted: "We have received information of blast at Tata Steel plant. The district administration in coordination with the Tata Steel management is taking action for speedy treatment of the injured."

The company earlier said in a statement: "We would like to clarify that there was no fire, as misrepresented in media. In case of any breakdown or emergency, there is a normal process of flaring of gases (non toxic)."

Ambulances and fire tenders immediately reached the spot and the area was cordoned off and the situation is normal now, it said.

Factory Inspector, Jamshedpur circle, Binit Kumar Singh, told PTI that a probe will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident that caused minor injuries to three people.

Tags

National Tata Steel Tata Steel Business Tata Steel News Blast Blasts Factory Explosion Factory Accident Tata Steel BSL Jamshedpur
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Is Mukesh Ambani Headed To London With Boots And Other Acquisitions?

Why Is Mukesh Ambani Headed To London With Boots And Other Acquisitions?

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat