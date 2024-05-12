National

BJP Workers Demonstrate Before Sandeshkhali Police Station

Representational Image
BJP workers demonstrated in front of Sandeshkhali police station in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday demanding the release of a party activist arrested in a false dacoity case and circulation of purported videos to malign the image of local saffron party leaders.

BJP's Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency candidate Rekha Patra who was present at the demonstration in front of the police station demanded arrest of goons of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The BJP workers alleged police inaction against multiple purported videos being circulated to malign the image of local saffron party leaders.

Multiple purported videos of Sandeshkhali women have surfaced and shared by the TMC in the past few days.

In a purported video that surfaced from Sandeshkhali on Saturday night, a local BJP leader was heard saying that over 70 women had received Rs 2,000 each for taking part in protests against local TMC satrap Shahjahan Sheikh and his aides who were accused of sexual assault and land grab.

In the video, lasting over 45 minutes, a man resembling Sandeshkhali mandal president Gangadhar Kayal told this to the questioner. It was Kayal who had earlier said in another purported clip, the first in a series in the past week, that the rape allegations were "staged".

PTI did not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

The riverine Sandeshkhali area — situated on the borders of the Sundarbans, about 100 kilometres from Kolkata — had been on the boil in February with protests over allegations of sexual abuse and land grab against now arrested TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters.

