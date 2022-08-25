Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Trying To Weaken Jharkhand Government: Congress

The Congress has accused the BJP government of trying to destabilize the Jharkhand government.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 9:46 pm

The Congress on Thursday said it will welcome the Election Commission's decision on a plea seeking Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's disqualification as an MLA while accusing the BJP of trying to destabilize the state government from day one.

The Election Commission (EC) is believed to have told Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais that Soren should be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral norms, Raj Bhavan sources said. However, the Raj Bhavan has officially not confirmed the development. Reacting to the development, AICC general secretary in charge of Jharkhand Avinash Pande said the Congress will welcome whatever decision the Election Commission takes on the matter.

"However, it is not hidden from anyone that from the day the 'Mahagathbandhan' government was formed in Jharkhand, the BJP has been making efforts to weaken and displace it including by misusing constitutional institutions such as the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation and others... It is trying to create obstacles in development work using the constitutional institutions," he said.

Related stories

'No Communication Received: Jharkhand CM's Office On EC's Letter To Guv Seeking His Disqualification As MLA

Hemant Soren Announces Incentive Up To Rs 15k Per Month For AYUSH Practitioners

No Space For Hate, Separatism In India's Culture: Hemant Soren

"After the decision, all alliance partners will hold discussions and devise a strategy on the way forward," Pande said. "We want our bigger alliance partner to take all constituents (of the government) with it in a respectable manner and move towards fulfilling our promise to the people to serve them for five years. As far as the Congress legislative party is concerned, it is united," he added.

The EC sent its opinion to Governor Bais earlier this morning on the plea seeking Soren's disqualification for violating electoral norms by extending a mining lease to himself.

The Jharkhand government consists of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) which has 30 MLAs in the 81-member Assembly, the Congress with 17 legislators, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House. 

Tags

National Election Commission Hemant Soren AICC Mahagathbandhan Government BJP
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet